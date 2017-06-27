Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had a Surprisingly Normal Date Night in Toronto

When you picture a date with royalty several activities may come to mind. A helicopter ride over beautiful vistas, perhaps? Maybe a quick weekend getaway to a private chateau in the South of France? Well, that wasn’t the case for Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle. The lovebirds did something that us mere mortals plan for a low-key evening: they stayed at home.

According to E! News, the prince recently visited Meghan while she was filming Suits in Toronto, and the pair just wanted to fly under the radar, like any other couple, during their weekend rendezvous.

A source reports that they spent time “cooking together and outside in the garden a lot. It’s Meghan’s favorite ‘room’ in the house. She calls it a room because it’s the perfect patio space.”

The pair’s idea of a night on the town was a quick jaunt to two of Meghan’s close friends’ places. "Harry and Meghan spent time at Meghan's friends’ homes, who are now Harry's friends, too,” said the source. “Harry loves being part of her world in Toronto. It's nice getting away from London every now and then—although they both love London, too."

We are starting to suspect a pattern, as the prince and Markle have had other similarly relaxed date nights in the past. In February, the duo were spotted eating dinner in a private booth at London’s Soho House, and just two months prior, they shopped for a Christmas tree together.

Royals, they’re just like us!