PDA Alert: Prince Harry Kisses Meghan Markle in Public

Wow, what a way to wrap up the Invictus Games!

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the house for the Games' closing ceremonies last night, and we were treated to some oh-so rare PDA between the adorable couple. Hold on to your hats cause the cuteness might blow you away.

The week-long Invictus Games wrapped up last night, and we're a little bummed we won't get to see Prince Harry and the Suits star together for a while. However, they ended the Games on the right foot, cuddling up together in a luxury box at Toronto's Air Canada Centre.

For the final event, Markle wore a simple tan trench coat over a black shirt and black pants, keeping her hair loose around her shoulders. Her beau looked every bit as dashing in a gray suit jacket and white shirt, and the lovebirds could barely keep their hands off each other. At one point, Prince Harry even planted a kiss on Markle's cheek. We're dying over here!

If you listen closely, you can hear the sound of thousands of fangirls freaking out all over the world.

We can't wait to see what happens next—they're that in love!