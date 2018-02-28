Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Talk Family Challenges with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Although the royal family (or at least the fab four) make working together seem rather seamless, they’re the first to admit that collaborating on their mental health awareness campaign has its challenges.

Prince Harry, bride-to-be Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Duchess Kate Middleton made their first official royal appearance together on Wednesday morning during the Royal Foundation Forum in London.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate proudly flaunted her baby bump in a periwinkle knee-length Seraphine maternity dress with an empire waist, while Markle opted for a trendy navy Jason Wu wrap dress. Prince Harry wore a slate gray suit with an open collar, while his older brother chose a deep navy suit and sweater combination.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Chris Jackson/Getty

Amid their conversation about mental health and their goals for their Heads Together campaign, the obvious topic of family dynamics came to the fore.

When asked whether they have disagreements, Prince William let out a hearty laugh, “Oh, yes …” he said, buoying laughter from the audience (and Meghan Markle).

“Healthy disagreements,” Harry chimed in. “I think it’s really good that we’ve got four personalities and we’ve all got that same passion to want to make a difference—but different opinions. And I think those opinions work really, really well.”

“Working as a family does have its challenges,” he continued, “of course it does. The fact that everyone was laughing means everybody knows exactly what it’s like. We’re stuck together for the rest of our lives, so … ”

Chris Jackson/Getty

“Togetherness at its finest,” Markle joked. “Thank goodness it’s such differing personalities and that everyone’s very communicative, because that’s how you can really see bigger change. If everyone was thinking the same way, how are you going to push the envelope? How are you going to break through into a different mindset? Changing mindsets and all that is part of this communication that we have constantly. So I think that’s why they’ve had so much success with Heads Together and whatever we end up working on moving forward.”

Markle also touched on women's rights during the discussion, addressing the Time's Up and #MeToo movements. “I hear a lot of people speaking about girls’ empowerment and women’s empowerment—you will hear people saying they are helping women find their voices,” she said. “I fundamentally disagree with that because women don’t need to find their voices, they need to be empowered to use it and people need to be urged to listen."

“Right now with so many campaigns like Me Too and Time’s Up there’s no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them," she continued.

Markle's mention of the movements is interesting considering the recent backlash Middleton faced at the when she arrived at the BAFTA Awards in a deep green gown—as with the Golden Globes, wearing black to the awards show marked a show of solidarity with the Time's Up movement.

Royals are generally discouraged from taking sides in political matters. Still, many were incensed by Kate's decision.