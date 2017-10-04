This Star Confirmed That Prince Harry Should Totally Marry Meghan Markle

Lately, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been extra public with their relationship. The star couple made their first appearance together, gave Barack Obama the inside scoop on their relationship, and even made some extra visits to support each other's work, which basically caused our hearts to grow three sizes.

What's even better news? It seems like engagement might not be far around the corner—at least, according to Golden Globe winner Idris Elba. The actor played a game of "Confirm or Deny" with the New York Times, and he got pretty candid about the prince and potential future princess.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

When given the prompt, "Prince Harry should marry Meghan Markle," Elba's response was enthusiastic.

"Confirm! He’s in love," he said. "I’m happy for him."

We're pretty psyched for him too. While Elba's other answers sadly weren't about the royals (we had follow up questions!), they were equally candid. Case in point: Elba admitted that the Met Gala was a little awkward ... thanks to Taylor Swift and Kanye West.

"It was great. I felt really famous that day. It was a bit awkward because Taylor Swift and I had to present an award. We were walking through the crowd and obviously, there was a little beef between Taylor and Kanye," he said.

"I didn’t know any of this. But I was there! And I was, like, “Oh, this is awks.”"

Awkwardness aside, at least he still had a great time.