Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Flew Economy for a New Year’s Eve Getaway

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be one of the most talked about couples in the world right now—and let's be honest, with their upcoming May 2018 royal wedding, that's not bound to change—but that doesn't mean they're above flying economy like the rest of us.

The couple was spotted in the very back of the plane on a British Airways flight to Nice, France as they headed out for reported New Year's festivities. After arriving in France, Harry and Markle reportedly made their way to Monaco to ring in 2018.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

“They sat at the back,” a source revealed to People. “It was the morning flight from Heathrow. I guess they did it so that they could get on and off separately.”

The seat placement was likely chosen so that the much-discussed couple could stay as anonymous as possible, but The Telegraph reports that the back seats also meant inadvertently sitting next to the airplane bathroom.

The British publication also reports that Prince Harry got the window seat, sitting with a baseball cap over his face, while Markle sat next to him in a black beanie.

It sounds like the royals are more like us than we thought.