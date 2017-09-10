Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Make First Official Appearance as a Couple  

Getty (2)

Everyone stay calm! Just kidding, who could possibly stay calm when they hear news like this?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating secretly/not-so-secretly since the summer of 2016, but it looks like they're finally ready to make an official public appearance together. Are you freaking out? We're freaking out.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple will be attending the Invictus Games in Toronto on September 23. The Games are a international Paralympic-style sporting event that feature injured and disabled servicemen, and they were actually started by Prince Harry. Given that the 2017 event is taking place in Toronto, Markle's home when she's filming Suits, it seems like the perfect opportunity for the couple to make their public debut. According to sources, an official announcement will be coming from Kensington Palace soon.

Earlier this week, Markle spoke out about her relationship with Prince Harry in an interview, setting the Internet abuzz.

"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple," the 36-year-old actress told Vanity Fair. "We're two people who are really happy and in love."

We can't wait to FINALLY see these two together—officially!