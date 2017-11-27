Meghan Markle Stuns in White for Her Official Engagement Photos with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday, Nov. 27, and blessed us with their very first public appearance as an engaged couple on the very same day. The royal and his bride-to-be appeared at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens on Monday for an official photocall to announce their happy news, and they couldn’t look cuter.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Markle is clearly already comfortable wearing white, as she stunned in a white Line the Label wrap coat over an emerald green P.A.R.O.S.H knee-length dress. She paired the bridal look with pointed-toe lace-up beige Aquazzura stilettos ($417; neimanmarcus.com), accessorized with Les Plaisirs De Birks stud earrings ($995; maisonbirks.com) and wore her hair in her now signature loose waves.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The soon-to-be royal showed off her stunning engagement ring from Prince Harry, a jewel that he designed with some help from his late mother Princess Diana’s collection. Harry paired a diamond from Botswana along with two diamonds from Diana’s collection to create a custom piece of jewelry for his bride.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry looked handsome in a blue suit and tie and couldn’t look happier with his bride-to-be. During the photocall, Harry told reporters that he knew Markle was the one "the very first time we met."

The Suits star told reporters that Harry's secret proposal was "very" romantic and we're swooning.

Kensington Palace announced the news on Monday, writing that Harry popped the question earlier this month in London, and the two are set to wed in spring 2018.

We couldn’t be happier for these two lovebirds.