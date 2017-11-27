All the Celebrity Reactions to Meghan Markle's Engagement to Prince Harry

In case you haven’t heard: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged!
Clarence House confirmed the news on Monday with a statement. “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales [Prince Charles] is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle,” it read. “The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”
Markle then made a public appearance with Prince Harry and flaunted her engagement ring as well. And while we’re sure the happy couple is, well, happy, celebrities are super excited about the news too.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who’s posed with Prince Harry in the past and made people’s hearts melt, took to Twitter to share his well wishes. “Congratulations and best wishes to you both!” he wrote.
Other stars like Khloé Kardashian, Elizabeth Banks, and Lin-Manuel Miranda congratulated the pair too, with Chelsea Handler joking, “Can’t Prince Harry and his American girlfriend run our country? They seem nice,” she wrote.
Scroll down to see all of the celebrity reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement news.
VIDEO: Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement
Justin Trudeau
Khloé Kardashian
Chelsea Handler
Chrissy Teigen
Leona Lewis
British Prime Minister Theresa May
Elizabeth Banks
Josh Gad
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lily Allen
RuPaul
Vicky Pattison
Wendell Pierce
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron
Kirbie Johnson
Miranda Hart
Melvin Odoom
Casey Batchelor
Jack Whitehall
Talulah-Eve
Gabrielle Union
Billy Eichner