All the Celebrity Reactions to Meghan Markle's Engagement to Prince Harry

Jonathan Borge
Nov 27, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

In case you haven’t heard: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged!

Clarence House confirmed the news on Monday with a statement. “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales [Prince Charles] is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle,” it read. “The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Markle then made a public appearance with Prince Harry and flaunted her engagement ring as well. And while we’re sure the happy couple is, well, happy, celebrities are super excited about the news too.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who’s posed with Prince Harry in the past and made people’s hearts melt, took to Twitter to share his well wishes. “Congratulations and best wishes to you both!” he wrote.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Other stars like Khloé Kardashian, Elizabeth Banks, and Lin-Manuel Miranda congratulated the pair too, with Chelsea Handler joking, “Can’t Prince Harry and his American girlfriend run our country? They seem nice,” she wrote.

Scroll down to see all of the celebrity reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement news.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement

Justin Trudeau

Khloé Kardashian

Chelsea Handler

Chrissy Teigen

Leona Lewis‏

British Prime Minister Theresa May

Elizabeth Banks

Josh Gad

 

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lily Allen

RuPaul

Vicky Pattison

Wendell Pierce

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron

Kirbie Johnson

Miranda Hart

Melvin Odoom

Casey Batchelor

Jack Whitehall

Talulah-Eve

Gabrielle Union

Billy Eichner

Read More

