All the Celebrity Reactions to Meghan Markle's Engagement to Prince Harry

In case you haven’t heard: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged!

Clarence House confirmed the news on Monday with a statement. “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales [Prince Charles] is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle,” it read. “The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Markle then made a public appearance with Prince Harry and flaunted her engagement ring as well. And while we’re sure the happy couple is, well, happy, celebrities are super excited about the news too.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who’s posed with Prince Harry in the past and made people’s hearts melt, took to Twitter to share his well wishes. “Congratulations and best wishes to you both!” he wrote.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Other stars like Khloé Kardashian, Elizabeth Banks, and Lin-Manuel Miranda congratulated the pair too, with Chelsea Handler joking, “Can’t Prince Harry and his American girlfriend run our country? They seem nice,” she wrote.

Scroll down to see all of the celebrity reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement news.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement

Justin Trudeau

Congratulations and best wishes to you both! 🇨🇦🇬🇧Félicitations et mes meilleurs vœux à vous deux! https://t.co/7oaMFrmVqu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 27, 2017

Khloé Kardashian

Congratulations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! 😊🤗🍾❤️🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 27, 2017

Chelsea Handler

Can’t Prince Harry and his American girlfriend run our country? They seem nice. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 27, 2017

Chrissy Teigen

Me too 😩😩😩 I'm invested https://t.co/1k1agvPWv3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 27, 2017

Leona Lewis‏

So happy to see a mixed race princess to be ❤️ 👑 — Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) November 27, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May

I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement.



This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love and, on behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future. https://t.co/Sfx76X98BW — Theresa May (@theresa_may) November 27, 2017

Elizabeth Banks

An American princess!! Weddings are nice. This will make Monday after this long weekend slightly more bearable. Congrats and thank you happy couple. https://t.co/FCwFWZWC5u — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 27, 2017

Josh Gad

Based on the number of pop up alerts I’m getting about Prince Harry getting married, this is apparently the most pressing news of the year. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 27, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda

It's crazy, everyone is dancing in the streets here!

(Everyone is politely keeping to themselves, but you can tell they wanna dance) 🇬🇧 https://t.co/Qpd8x3yjv8 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2017

Lily Allen

Congrats Harry and Meghan. 🎈 — Lily (@lilyallen) November 27, 2017

RuPaul

Condragulations, but deep down, I was really hoping he’d eventually marry @TRINArockstarr https://t.co/Tb9GiylH5d — RuPaul (@RuPaul) November 27, 2017

Vicky Pattison

Eeeeeekkkkk!! Have you all heard the good news?! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged!!! Yay!!! Omg.. Imagine the BABIES!!! Too cute!! 😂💍👶🏽 — Vicky Pattison (@VickyPattison) November 27, 2017

Wendell Pierce

Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) November 27, 2017

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wonderful news and I wish them a long and happy life together. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) November 27, 2017

Kirbie Johnson

Can we get a round of applause for Meghan Markle? First off, this is a movie come to life. Second, she’s 36. Next time I hear anyone get down on themselves about “not being married yet” I’m going to bust out this photo pic.twitter.com/6LRMXwHehp — Kirbie (@kirbiejohnson) November 27, 2017

Miranda Hart

Yes, very funny. I have a lot in common with her. Actress, name begins with M.... ummm... nope that’s it.... https://t.co/DHtflCoPFk — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) November 27, 2017

Melvin Odoom

I would congratulate Prince Harry on his engagement but I was in love with Meghan Markle way before they met...I bet he hasn’t even watched an episode of #Suits 😂 — Melvin Odoom (@Melvinodoom) November 27, 2017

Casey Batchelor

Love that Prince Harry and Megan have got engaged 💍 Hottest Royal couple ever 💛😍❤️🤴🏼👸🏽 — Casey Batchelor (@CaseyBatchelor) November 27, 2017

Jack Whitehall

1. When is the stag do?

2. Can I come? https://t.co/mFp3OndXjm — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) November 27, 2017

Talulah-Eve

As a woman of colour I could not be any more happier for Prince Harry and Megan Markle💍 who'd have thought we'd see the day a black woman would be an embraced royal👸🏽#RoyalEngagement #blackprincess — Talulah-Eve☄️ (@TalulahEve) November 27, 2017

Gabrielle Union

Here for alllllllll of this!!! I love LOVE!! https://t.co/FN5RCBTjcC — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 27, 2017

Billy Eichner