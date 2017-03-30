Meghan Markle's Magnetic Personality Has Prince Harry Hooked

Though usually, couples who describe themselves as "deeply happy" together make us want to go crawl in a hole, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do it, we can't help but smile, if only for a second.

"Despite the distance, the media attention and everything else, there's a real ease to their relationship," a source told People magazine. "It just works. They are deeply happy." That ease was definitely captured during their trip to Jamaica for a friend's wedding.

"She is incredibly cool and down to earth," added the source. “She has a wonderful warmth to her and a bright smile. It’s very easy to see why Harry was so drawn to her."

Lindsay Roth, a good friend of Markle's talked to the mag about her friend, and maid-of-honor has perfectly handled the media attention: "We should all strive to handle the ups and downs of our lives as gracefully, smartly, elegantly, positively, realistically, and graciously as Meg has," she said. "I may be biased, but she deserves everything in the world." So sweet! We're not even rolling our eyes!

RELATED: Everything You Need to Copy Meghan Markle’s Chic Style

We can't wait to see what's in store for the gorgeous couple. Another royal wedding perhaps? Only time will tell!