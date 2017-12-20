Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had Christmas Lunch with the Queen

To grandmother's house they go!

Meghan Markle got her first taste of a royal holiday tradition when she joined her fiancé, Prince Harry, and her future in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton, for Queen Elizabeth’s annual pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The recently-engaged couple appeared to be in good spirits as they traveled from Kensington Palace to the Queen's residence in a Land Rover Discovery, driven by Harry. Shortly before they arrived, Kate, Will, their two adorable children—four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte— and their nanny, made their appearance in a nearly identical vehicle.

Today's lunch marks the first time Markle, an American, will meet Harry's extended royal family. At Buckingham Palace they will be joined by more than 50 royal family members, including Harry and Williams's father Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and Zara and Mike Tindall.

The soiree is one of many Markle is expected to attend with her in-laws-to-be this holiday season. The Suits actress kicked off her packed schedule with a surprise appearance at the Queen's Christmas party for her Windsor Castle staff last week, and will spend Christmas day with the family at Sandringham House.

Good luck, Meghan!