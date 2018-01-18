Meghan Markle Takes Menswear for a Spin on Her Latest Outing with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking their royal duties further afield with their first official visit to Wales.

On Thursday, the lovebirds—who’ve already made stops closer to home in the south London district of Brixton as well as Nottingham, England, since announcing their engagement in November—headed east for their second royal appearances of the year, which commenced with a heavily-attended public outing at a Cardiff Castle festival celebrating the country’s culture and heritage.

Despite running late due to train issues, Markle proved that she’s effortlessly slipping into her princess duties as she arrived in the Welsh capital in yet another on-point look.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

RELATED: You Must See This Adorable Video of Meghan Markle Realizing She Has Royal Fans

The former Suits actress kept her gorgeous coat streak going, choosing a chic black Stella McCartney topper that cinched at her waist with a sleek satin bow. Underneath the coat, she wore a black turtleneck, which she paired with black Hiut Denim skinny jeans and Tabitha Simmons velvet boots ($574; farfetch.com). Her only pop of color was a small green DeMellier London handbag. The future royal wore her hair swept off her face in what is becoming her signature messy bun.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry also looked dapper in a navy coat, which he paired with matching trousers and a royal blue sweater over a crisp white button-down.

After greeting crowds, the royal lovebirds—who are set to tie the knot this May—will enjoy performances from poets and musicians during the fortress’s Welsh culture festival before heading to a few youth sports community centers.