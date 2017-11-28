Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Map Their Timeline for Starting a Family

Even in the immediate pandemonium surrounding their engagement news, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren't able to dodge everybody's favorite follow-up question.

In a joint interview with the BBC on Monday—the couple's first since announcing their engagement—they were asked if they have plans to start a family soon.

“Not currently, no,” Harry replied, garnering a laugh from Markle. “Of course, one step at a time and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future,” the red-headed royal added.

Congratulations Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their engagement! His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:42am PST

Harry, a noted baby whisperer, has never been shy about his plans to become a father. In May 2016, a month before he met Markle, the 33-year-old told People that he was still weighing the pros and cons of fatherhood.

“There have been moments through life, especially when we do a tour abroad, when I think, ‘I’d love to have kids now,’” he said. “And then there are other times when I bury my head in the sand going, ‘All right, don’t need kids!’ There’s no rush. I think, I tell you what: There’s been times I’ve been put off having children.”

Something tells us he's more on than off at the moment, we just hope we don't have to wait too long!