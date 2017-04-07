Prince Harry “Boxing” a Toddler Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day

Who’s the one man who has the guts to pick a boxing match with a royal? Meet 2-year-old Harry Phillips. The adorable toddler challenged Prince Harry to a fight at an Invictus Games event on Friday and told People that he won the bout.

Harry stopped by the British team trials in Bath, England, to check in on the competition, and that’s where he met the tot’s dad, Dan Phillips, a veteran who injured his spinal cord in a fall in Afghanistan. “Big Harry was teaching little Harry to box,” he told People. “They were high-fiving and boxing. We were chuffed to bits that they met, as we call our son our Prince Harry.”

If that wasn’t cute enough, the prince also met archery competitor Jon Flint and his assistance dog, a black Labrador. “He quite often turns his nose up at people—he’s a snob,” Flint said of his companion. “Fortunately, he is always all right with royalty. Prince Harry’s pretty good. He always asks if he can say ‘hello’ to him, as you shouldn’t approach them without saying hello first.”

The Invictus Games, which take place in Toronto this year, were Prince Harry’s brainchild, bringing wounded, sick, and injured current and former members of the armed forces together to compete in an Olympics-like competition. “On top of recovery, you’re here making friends and sharing stories and experiences you’ll never forget,” Harry told the competitors.