Prince Harry Surprise-Visits London Terrorist Attack Victims at Borough Market

Prince Harry is full of praise for London's strength of community in the aftermath of the tragic London Bridge terrorist attack earlier this month. In fact, he even referred to the city's comradery as "magic."

On Thursday morning, the royal paid a visit to London's Borough Market to celebrate its reopening less than two weeks after the June 3rd tragedy, which killed eight civilians and injured dozens more.

As the bustling marketplace opened its doors on Wednesday morning, with emotional traders linking arms during a marked moment of silence, Prince Harry arrived the next day according to a Kensington Palace spokesperson: "[He] was keen to come down as soon as possible to spread the message this vibrant market is open for business."

During his hour-long excursion, the 32-year-old made sure to speak with those directly affected by the attack, including the staff of Matt Jones's "Bread Ahead," who fought the terrorists with brooms and crates, as well as Jack Appleby—the man who risked his safety manning the shutters at the Market Porter pub.

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/875274518796922880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.telegraph.co.uk%2Fnews%2F2017%2F06%2F15%2Fprince-harry-makes-surprise-visit-borough-market%2F Prince Harry meets Matt Jones from Bread Ahead. His staff protected members of the public on the night of the attacks. pic.twitter.com/E6aPlHa8jX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2017

Harry also toured the stalls and met with the security officers who were on duty during the night of the attack while remarking: "The strength of this community and London as a whole is magic."

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/875273448469258240 Prince Harry meets @boroughmarket security officer Ganga Garbuja who was first on the scene and led several people to safety pic.twitter.com/GSelhrNjlz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2017

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/875279566989914112 Prince Harry got the chance to sample some of the produce and meet the traders who have returned to business #LoveBorough pic.twitter.com/Iw91zYH5k3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2017

Looks like London's oldest food market will be able to heal with the help of Prince Harry.