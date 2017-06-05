Prince Harry Breaks Ramadan Fast and Honors London Attack Victims in Singapore

Prince Harry's two-day visit to Singapore included a meal with 80 Muslim youths, as they broke their daily Ramadan fast on Sunday evening and honored of those who lost their lives during the previous night's London terror attacks. The red-headed royal appeared to enjoy the traditional porridge and date dishes that kicked off the sunset Iftar dinner, smiling and laughing with a young lady seated beside him.

Harry began his day at Jamiyah Children's Home, run by the Muslim voluntary welfare organization Jamiyah Singapore, which provides aid to homeless youth and recovering addicts.

At the dinner, The Telegraph reports that right before sunset the call to prayer was made by Muhammad Rafiuddin Ismail, an Islamic scholar and secretary-general of Jamiyah. "Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims of the London terror attack last night," Ismail said, referencing the tragedy that killed seven in Harry's native London.

Harry bowed his head as the secretary general continued: "Let peace and harmony prevail in communities all over the world."