Prince Harry Can't Stop Gushing About His Christmas with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s first Christmas with the royals was a resounding success, according to Prince Harry.

While making an appearance as a guest editor on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, the royal spent the segment giving away all the details about his fiancée’s inaugural holiday with his extended family.

Thumbs up from @BBCr4today guest editor. Not the usual sight through the glass. #r4today pic.twitter.com/ckJv3cYZUV — Sarah Montague (@Sarah_Montague) December 27, 2017

“It was fantastic, she really enjoyed it and the family really loved having her there,” the 33-year-old gushed, as he was asked about the Suits actress’s Christmas day with Queen Elizabeth and other relatives at Sandringham estate.

Revealing that he and his bride-to-be stayed with Prince William and Kate Middleton during the holiday, Harry continued, “There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Wintry Church Look Is Perfect for Her First Royal Christmas

While meeting the in-laws might have been a breeze for the brunette beauty, the royal admitted that there were quite a few traditions that needed some explaining: “I think we’ve got one of the biggest families that I know of, and every family is complex as well,” he said. “No look, she’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had.”

As the world prepares for the couple’s highly-anticipated nuptials in 2018, the prince played coy when asked about a potential invite for former president Barack Obama, who appeared later during the show to discuss social media. Despite recent reports that the Obamas may not be invited because government officials don't want to upset President Donald Trump, Harry seemingly hasn't made a decision.

“I don’t know about that–we haven’t even put the invite or the guest list together,” he joked. “Who knows if he’s going to be invited or not–I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.”