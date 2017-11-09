Prince Harry Returns to His Military Uniform to Honor Fallen Soldiers in a Solemn Ceremony

Prince Harry returned to his royal duties on Thursday to pay tribute to fallen service members at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance before Armistice Day.

At the annual event, the 33-year-old, who spent a decade in the army and served two tours of Afghanistan, looked understandably somber and wore his Household Cavalry, Blues and Royals regiment dress uniform. On his hat, Harry wore a poppy pin—the floral symbol has been used to honor military members who have died.

Jeremy Selwyn - Pool/Getty Images

Harry laid a Cross of Remembrance in front two wooden crosses from the Graves of Unknown British Soldiers, where unidentified soldiers from WWI and WWII rest.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

In 2016, the Remembrance Ceremony marked the first time Harry made a public appearance after defending then girlfriend Meghan Markle from the scrutiny of the press. Since then, their relationship has escalated, with Harry reportedly introducing Markle to Queen Elizabeth, prompting plenty of engagement rumors.

Last month, Harry visited Chicago for the inaugural Obama Foundation summit, where he visited a local high school with former First Lady Michelle Obama.