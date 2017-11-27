After a little more than a year of publicly dating, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ENGAGED. That’s right, according to a statement released by Kensington Palace, Meghan Markle is about to take on the prefix of “Her Royal Highness” and we cannot curb our excitement.

"His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Marble,” the announcement began. “The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

The statement reports that Harry popped the question earlier this month in his hometown, and the lovebirds only shared the news with the Queen and other members of the royal family’s inner circle.

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month,” the announcement revealed. “Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”

The Suits actress, 36, and her royal fiancé, 33, made their relationship public in late October 2016. With the big reveal, of course, came a whole new level of fame and tabloid discussion surrounding Markle. Prince Harry went as far as to release a statement the week they went public, condemning the negativity directed toward his girlfriend.

Since news of their relationship broke, we (and everyone, ever) have been on vigilant wedding watch for Prince Harry and his prospective bride. The pair stoked the rumor mill many times this past year—most recently with Markle’s decision to shut down her lifestyle site, The Tig, and her and Harry’s romantic African getaway this summer.

Markle covered the October issue of Vanity Fair this fall, telling the publication that she and Harry are “two people who are really happy and in love."

"I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time," the actress shared in her cover story. "This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

The news is fresh, but we’re so very excited for all that is to come. Congratulations to Prince Harry and his beautiful, humanitarian bride!