Prince Harry Met His Furriest Fan and the Photos Are Too Adorable

This week, Princes William and Harry joined forces to support a cause close to both of their hearts: mental health awareness.

On World Mental Health Day, Tuesday, the royals greeted the many supporters of and contributors to Heads Together—an initiative aimed at de-stigmatizing mental health issues—at a reception at London's St James's Palace. The organization was launced by the princes along with Kate Middleton in 2016.

One of Prince Harry’s biggest fans was eagerly awaiting the meet-and-greet (nope, not Meghan Markle, nor one of these babies).

This fan was of the furry variety. Meet Cooper, the 2-year-old service dog who aids former Marine Phil Eaglesham.

James Whatling / MEGA

According to Eaglesham, the Labrador-Retriever mix “recognizes Harry straight away and gets so over-excited.” Dog after our own heart, am I right?

“Dogs are a very good judge of character—they can smell when something’s wrong,” he explained.

Today, #WorldMentalHealthDay, is a chance to thank say thank you to everyone who supported the @heads_together campaign pic.twitter.com/DnTNTOR3wu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 10, 2017

Dogs love him, babies love him, Meghan Markle loves him, *we* love him … Prince Harry 4 Pres? Oh, wait …