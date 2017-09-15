Wishing Prince Harry a Happy 33rd Birthday: See the Royal's Changing Looks

Happy birthday, Prince Harry! The handsome royal turns 33 today.

The young bachelor has been appointed a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (KCVO) by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Yes, he's an official knight in shining armor, and he certainly acts like one. After wrapping up his decade-long army career, he's spent his time as an activist. Whether he's promoting the ease and necessity of STD testing, speaking up about mental health issues, or raising awareness at the Invictus Games, this royal always makes us swoon.

If his charitable ways weren't enough to charm you, he recently shared his desires to have a family—someday: "Of course, I would love to have kids right now," he told Sky News. "There come times when you think now is the time to settle down, or now is not, whatever way it is, but I don't think you can force these things. It will happen when it's going to happen." Maybe it will happen with his new girlfriend, American actress Meghan Markle.

And when it happens, you can bet we'll all be watching. In the meantime, celebrate the doting uncle's special day with a walk down memory lane in our gallery.