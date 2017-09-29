Prince Harry and Barack Obama Have the Best Time Together at the Invictus Games

by: Jennifer Davis
September 29, 2017 @ 5:45 PM

The Invictus Games is quickly becoming our favorite sporting event. Not only did we finally get to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out in public for the first time, but we also saw the royal be completely adorable with a toddler who stole his popcorn, and today we were given the gift of a new bromance. 

Former President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Dr. Jill Biden all joined Prince Harry to watch the United States compete against France basketball at the Invictus Games, and it was the meet up of our dreams (sorry, Meghan Markle).  

The foursome sat courtside to take in the competition, and while it was clear they all were having a blast, no one seemed to be having as much as Prince Harry and the former President. Seated next to each other, the duo were spotted chatting animatedly, cracking jokes, and cheering on the teams with vigor. The photo evidence is adorable, and the sight of them having so much fun is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. 

Scroll below for this real Friday treat. 

