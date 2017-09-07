Prince George Made the Cutest Pose for His First Day of School Photo

In honor of Prince George’s very first day of school at Thomas's Battersea, Kensington Palace released a new official photo of the adorable young royal and his dashing father, Prince William.

Due to mom Kate Middleton’s extreme morning sickness, she was unable to accompany her 4-year-old son as he embarked on this exciting milestone—however, her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, seemed more than up for taking on the mission solo.

In the photo released by the palace this morning, the two heirs to the British throne pose hand in hand while standing on a set of pale gray steps. Both princes smile widely as they prepare for the memorable day ahead.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning,” Kensington Palace began their caption. “The image was taken by @chrisjacksongetty shortly before Prince George left for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to share this lovely picture as Prince George starts school, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received.”

RELATED: Prince George Heads to His First Day of School Sans Mom Kate Middleton

Prince William himself has a history of looking pretty darn cute on a first day of school:

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/905692870430031872 Take a look at The Duke and Prince Harry on their first days of school 📚 pic.twitter.com/RkL1MUbC4Q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

Life father, like son! We hope you had a great first day, Prince George.