Prince George's School Lunches Are Seriously Fit for a King

Prince George isn’t exactly the typical student—I mean he’s third in line to the throne, for one. Regardless, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are doing their best to give the little prince a somewhat normal upbringing.

George, 4, started school at Thomas’s Battersea last Thursday, and it was just like any mere mortal’s first day—aside from the trail of paparazzi following him and his royal dad, of course.

Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea with his father The Duke of Cambridge 📚📝 📸PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. The image was taken by @chrisjacksongetty shortly before Prince George left for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to share this lovely picture as Prince George starts school, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

In the past week, we’ve kept a close watch on all things Prince George (He’s not allowed to have a best friend! He likes model cars!). The latest in the saga has to do with his diet, which I assure you is more satisfying than yours.

Thomas Battersea’s posts a mock-up menu for their cafeteria online, and it’s pretty incredible. According to the site, they stick to a three-week menu cycle, which adapts to the given season—“We offer lighter lunches during the lighter days and more substantial meals when the days turn cold.”

This caf is no match for a picky eater: There are tons of options for students (and they literally ALL sound delicious). Here are a few examples of what the young royal might eat in a day—for the least FOMO potential, we recommend reading this after lunch.

Protein Main Course options: Freshly prepared authentic lamb ragout with garlic and fresh herbs; Organic grated cheese with baton carrots and cucumber; steamed fibre rich whole wheat twisty pasta

Freshly prepared turkey and ham pie topped with puff pastry; Steamed broccoli and cauliflower; Oven-baked herby dice Vegetarian options: Freshly baked courgette, halloumi and beetroot layer slice

Freshly prepared tomato and avocado bruschetta

Freshly prepared three bean ratatouille

Fresh baked hummus and chargrilled red pepper panini.

If you know a 4-year-old who can identify and pronounce the above meals, we foresee a Mensa membership in his or her future.

Can’t forget dessert! Students are treated to a daily sweet, which includes a freshly baked Portuguese egg custard tart with strawberries, or perhaps a freshly prepared chocolate and courgette sponge with organic custard (YUM).

We finished up our schooling a while ago, but this menu would seriously make us consider re-enrolling.