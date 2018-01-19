George and Charlotte Will Have a Major Role in Meghan Markle's Wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has reportedly chosen the designer of the dress she’ll wear to marry Prince Harry! And while that’s fantastically fabulous, we’re especially excited about something else: Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s involvement.

According to ABC News, the daughter of Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney, Ivy, will be a flower girl at the big event. But what about Kate Middleton and Prince William’s cuties? George and Charlotte will be right in the center of all the action as George will be a page boy and Charlotte will be a flower girl. They had similar roles at aunt Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding.

Remember how cute they looked in their coordinating outfits?

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding seemed far off when we learned they became engaged in November 2017, but now, the clock is officially ticking as they’re set to exchange vows on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

According to ABC News, Markle is deep into the planning process, and Harry is letting her do her thing.

“Harry made himself scarce, giving the girls plenty of private time to kind of have their meetings with the desigenrs and, of course, choose other wedding elements,” royal reporter Omid Scobie said. “Harry’s kind of made it clear that he wants to make this about Meghan.”

She’s one lucky gal.