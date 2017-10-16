Prince George’s Favorite Movie Is About a Lion Who “Just Can’t Wait to Be King”

Like you, Prince George is fed up with going to school, has meltdowns at public events, and can barely be pulled away from the TV screen. According to dad Prince William, the 4-year-old is very into movies, including one particular appropriate title: The Lion King.

“He quite likes The Lion King. He’s watched that a few times,” William told a young fan at an event on Monday. A movie about a young cub who “just can’t wait to be king”? Makes a lot of sense.

We should employ this kid @SkyNews ...he got #PrinceWilliam to reveal that #princegeorge likes to watch the Lion King pic.twitter.com/bzdVhwqa1I — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) October 16, 2017

William revealed some more of his son’s TV habits, including his love of the British animated series Octonauts. “He tends to watch quite a lot of movies. He has watched some Lego movies as well,” the royal added. “Trying to keep him off the television is hard work.”

Soon, it will be even harder to keep the tot in check, as Prince George and Princess Charlotte have another sibling arriving next year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are sure to have their hands full at home.

Luckily, it sounds like William knows just the way to quiet down George when he's making a fuss: Pop in The Lion King and let the 4-year-old dance around with Simba.

Princes will be princes.