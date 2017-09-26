Prince George Is Already Fed Up with Going to School 

Prince George may only be 4 years old, but he's already pretty opinionated.

Among his likes? Posing adorably in helicopters, taking birthday pictures (c'mon now, look at that happy face), and playing with Legos.

And the dislikes? Sometimes school, apparently.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The young prince started school for the first time earlier this month, but evidently, he's already a little fed up with it. His dad Prince William spilled the beans on how Prince George is liking—well, disliking—school so far to fellow parent Louise Smith.

William reportedly told Smith that Prince George isn't always the happiest camper going off to school. "It was really exciting meeting William. He told me he'd just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn't want to go," she told The Telegraph. "Sounds a bit like mine really."

When the 4-year-old first started school, he was happy to spend the day in the classroom. But William, knowing his own son, was waiting for the day to come that George would put up a fight.

"George has been really easy. He hasn’t said, 'Have I got to do this for the rest of my life?'" William joked. "We are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn’t want to go!"

It looks like three weeks into school, the day has already come.