Prince George Wrote Santa a Handwritten Letter and He Only Wants One Thing This Christmas

The holidays are almost here, and kids around the world are gearing up for it, and Prince George is no exception. The 4-year-old royal is pretty psyched about Christmas, so when his dad Prince William paid a visit to Santa Claus himself on a trip to Finland, Prince George gave him a job to do.

While at a Christmas market, Prince William brought along George's handwritten Christmas list of what he wants for the holiday, and it's short and (very) sweet.

The Duke then handed over a letter written from Prince George to Father Christmas. #RoyalVisitFinland #Finland100 pic.twitter.com/4SWITsMYv5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 30, 2017

Prince George circled the word "nice" rather than "naughty," and then wrote his wishlist. While there were five spaces to write items, he opted to only use one of them to ask for what he's hoping for this year: a police car.

As Prince William handed over the list, he couldn't help but comment on it.

"I've seen you and I had to give you this letter," he said. "He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably OK. But he's been a nice boy, a nice boy."

If Prince George was as nice as we expect, we think Santa will probably come through for him this year.