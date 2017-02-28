Prince George, Master Chef? Kate Middleton Reveals Her Son's New Favorite Activity

What does Prince George want to be when he grows up? Quite possibly a chef, according to mom Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge stopped by the Ronald McDonald House in London today, where she revealed that her 3-year-old son—who is third in line to the British throne—is currently very into cooking. During her visit, a 4-year-old named James Wheeler asked her, "Where’s George today?" Middleton was quick to reply, and said: "George? I should have brought him. He’s at his Montessori nursery today making pancakes."

The activity is fitting, considering that today is Pancake Day (or Shrove Tuesday) in the United Kingdom, the traditional feast that happens the day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

But what else is the young royal into these days? Inclement weather. The same young boy also told Middleton that there was a thunderstorm coming, to which she replied: "Yes, I know all about those. George likes storms, too!"

Excuse us while we imagine Prince George in a chef hat.