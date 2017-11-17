Prince George Is Getting a Cameo in His Favorite TV Show

Prince George is only 4 years old, but he’s already set to make his TV show debut. The young royal and third in line for the throne is getting a cameo in his favorite series, the U.K. animated show Fireman Sam.

George’s appearance coincides with the special 30th anniversary of the show on Friday. “We’re going to celebrate Fireman Sam's 30th anniversary by introducing a very special episode,” producer Ian McCue revealed, according to People. “We heard that we have a very famous fan in Prince George, so we thought it would be really fun to bring a royal family to Pontypandy and see how the community reacts to that.”

Chris Jackson/Getty

Earlier this year, Prince William revealed the series as George’s new favorite show, after he outgrew Peppa Pig. “Fireman Sam has taken an awful lot of interest,” he said.

George isn’t the only royal with an upcoming big cameo. Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Prince William and Prince Harry will appear in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which hits theaters Dec. 15.

The princes will appear as Stormtroopers in their cameo alongside actor Tom Hardy and singer Gary Barlow, and they’ll guard John Boyega’s character, Finn, in an elevator.

Sounds like royals are now poised to take over Hollywood.