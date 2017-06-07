Remembering Prince on His Birthday with His Most Iconic Purple Looks

Remembering Prince on His Birthday with His Most Iconic Purple Looks
BY: Olivia Bahou
June 7, 2017 @ 8:30 AM

The iconic star Prince passed away last year at his Paisley Park recording studio and home, and today we’re remembering the music legend on what would have been his 59th birthday. Rather than dwell on his death, we’re celebrating his life and the legacy he left behind.

The star was a lot of things to a lot of people: an inspirational performer, a fashion icon, and a lover of all things purple. From buttoned-up suits to patterned jumpers, the Purple One couldn’t get enough of the hue and favored it in dozens of performance looks. With leather and lace, eyeliner and mascara, this groundbreaking fashion figure changed the rules for men and women alike.

In honor of his birthday, we’re taking a look back at his 16 most iconic purple looks. So sit down, queue up “Purple Rain,” and remember Prince by taking a trip through his life in style.

