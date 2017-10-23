This Pretty Little Liars Star Just Got Engaged and Her Ring Is Massive

Yet another Pretty Little Liars star is set to head down the aisle! Janel Parrish, who played Mona Vanderwaal on all seven seasons of the show, announced her engagement to boyfriend Chris Long on Instagram on Monday, and her massive rock will take your breath away.

“Went to the park for a stroll with [our dog] Klee and came back with a fiancé,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet picture of the couple kissing, her stunning new ring in clear view. “I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long.”

While this 'gram is cute and all ... her next post will blow you away. Parrish shared a video of her massive rectangular Jean Dousset diamond ring with a pavé rose gold band. “I can’t stop staring at it,” she wrote, and you won’t be able to either. Oh yeah, it doesn’t hurt that it perfectly matches her manicure.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sept. 3. “Year one down. The happiest. Can’t wait for what’s to come,” Long wrote on Instagram.

Congrats, you two!