The Pretty Little Liars Cast Reveals Who Was Hooking Up on Set

Pretty Little Liars may be off the air, but our A-obsessed hearts are still yearning for more.

Enter Ellen DeGeneres. The talk show host has created a new digital video series called Ellen's Show Me More Show, where unaired show segments finally see the light of day. On Thursday, she released a video from when the Pretty Little Liars cast stopped by back in April to talk about the show ending, and we learned some juicy new details.

Freeform

In the clip, the Liars played a game of Never Have I Ever, and things got candid pretty quickly. When Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, and Troian Bellisario were given the prompt, "Never have I ever hooked up on set," they saw no reason to lie. While all five of them said they had hooked up on set as their characters on camera, some of them had some extracurricular fun when the cameras weren't rolling.

And by some of them, we mean literally all of them. All five Liars copped to having a hookup on set that was more personal than professional.

RELATED: This Health Condition Caused PLL Star Sasha Pieterse’s 70-Pound Weight Gain

In addition, we learned that Shay once made her assistant cry—and not in a good way.

"In a good way, in a good way,” Mitchell first said. “A good cry, everyone needs a good cry." Unfortunately for her, that assistant was within earshot and quickly confirmed that it was not a good cry.

"Do you want a job still?" Mitchell joked back at her.

Sounds like a lot went down behind-the-scenes during the show's seven seasons. If only those set walls could talk.