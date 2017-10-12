Presley Gerber Cuddled a Teddy Bear to Unveil Omega’s Newest Watch

Presley Gerber is making mom Cindy Crawford proud with his latest ad campaign. The 18-year-old model, who was recently named an Omega brand ambassador, helped to unveil a new watch on Thursday, and he’s cuddling a teddy bear in the adorable images.

Gerber is wearing the new Omega Speedmaster “Orbis” watch, which features a stainless steel bracelet and blue face. While the timepiece certainly looks good on him, there’s another reason why Crawford’s son was the model chosen to wear it.

Courtesy of Omega

The new watch was unveiled to celebrate World Sight Day on Oct. 12, according to the brand. Omega and Orbis have been partners in delivering eye care to some of the world’s most remote regions since 2011, carrying out programs in more than 90 countries across the globe. Presley’s mom, Cindy, a long-time Omega ambassador, visited Orbis’s team in Peru in 2015 and was moved by the work of their healthcare professionals aboard the Flying Eye Hospital, which she described as “an aircraft that can perform miracles.”

Omega provides a teddy bear for every young patient who undergoes eye treatment with the help of Orbis—thus Gerber’s cuddly companion. The Speedmaster “Orbis” watch also features an Orbis Teddy Bear design stamped on the back of the accessory.

Omega will donate a portion of each sale of this special watch to continue the work of Orbis International.