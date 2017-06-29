President Trump Launches Twitter Attack on Morning Joe Co-Host Mika Brzezinski

On Thursday, President Trump took to Twitter to let the world know exactly how he feels about Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

Across two tweets, Trump wrote, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joke, came … to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

The President’s public message came in response to the co-hosts’ early A.M. segment Thursday, in which they addressed his fake Time magazine cover and called his hands “teensie.” “Nothing makes a man feel better than making a fake cover of a magazine about himself, lying everyday, and destroying the country. It’s a good feeling,” Brzezinski said.

About a half hour after Trump’s initial tweet, Brzezinski quickly responded on Twitter with an image of a box of Cheerios that reads, “Made for Little Hands.”

First Lady Melania Trump also joined the conversation, defending the President to CNN through a spokesperson. “When her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” her spokesperson reportedly said.

According to People, a New York Times reporter did spot the newly engaged couple at Mar-a-Lago for Trump’s New Year's Eve party. Scarborough took to Twitter to explain that they were on hand trying to secure an interview with the President-elect.

Scarborough has yet to respond directly to the President, but has retweeted several journalists and politically active figures.