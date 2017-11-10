This Video of Donald Trump's Granddaughter Singing in Mandarin Played at China's State Dinner

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s 6-year-old daughter Arabella caught the attention of China this week.

At a state dinner inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday, President Donald Trump shared a video of his granddaughter Arabella with Chinese President Xi Jinpinig and leaders in the room.

AP/Shutterstock

In the video, Arabella sings and recites poetry in Mandarin, which she reportedly has been learning since she was an infant. According to the Washington Post, she sang a children's song about "sweeping rice fields, a jade-green river and a lake studded with lotus flowers, stocked with fat, golden carp and with flocks of ducks hiding in the reeds."

#Trump shows Xi and Peng video clips of his granddaughter Arabella Kushner singing in Mandarin #TrumpInChina pic.twitter.com/cV5KA0oR91 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) November 8, 2017

Arabella refers to the Chinese President and First Lady Peng Liyuan as “Grandpa Xi” and “Grandma Peng" in the video. Watch it above.

Following the state dinner in China, Trump on Friday left to continue his tour of Asia in Vietnam.