President Obama Dropped His First Playlist Since Leaving the White House

Chip Somodevilla/Getty
May 3, 2017 @ 1:00 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

Barack Obama is no longer in office, but his publically shared Spotify playlists live on. The former POTUS dropped his first playlist since leaving the White House, and it’s all dedicated to his hometown: Chicago.

The playlist was officially released by The Obama Foundation, which Michelle and Barack began at the end of his presidency, and while it was curated by Barack, he also got some help from his famous friends. “We asked you to share songs that remind you of home and inspire you to be involved in your communities. From India to Indiana, you delivered,” the foundation wrote on its website.

“Our first batch features Chicago, but over the next few weeks, we’ll add more and more songs that remind you of your hometown.” Famous names like Chance the Rapper, Bobbi Brown, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Offerman, and Dan Aykroyd helped him to curate the playlist, which features artists like Kanye West, Frank Sinatra, and Common.

https://open.spotify.com/user/obamafoundation/playlist/5OWcKGJMaJ1ulmQMIvqNz9

Listen to the playlist above.

