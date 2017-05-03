President Obama Dropped His First Playlist Since Leaving the White House

Barack Obama is no longer in office, but his publically shared Spotify playlists live on. The former POTUS dropped his first playlist since leaving the White House, and it’s all dedicated to his hometown: Chicago.

The playlist was officially released by The Obama Foundation, which Michelle and Barack began at the end of his presidency, and while it was curated by Barack, he also got some help from his famous friends. “We asked you to share songs that remind you of home and inspire you to be involved in your communities. From India to Indiana, you delivered,” the foundation wrote on its website.

VIDEO: 11 Moments that Prove President Obama Is the Cutest with Kids

“Our first batch features Chicago, but over the next few weeks, we’ll add more and more songs that remind you of your hometown.” Famous names like Chance the Rapper, Bobbi Brown, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Offerman, and Dan Aykroyd helped him to curate the playlist, which features artists like Kanye West, Frank Sinatra, and Common.

RELATED: That Obama Vacation Was Even Better Than You Thought, Says Tom Hanks

Listen to the playlist above.