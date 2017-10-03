Swoon Over Barack and Michelle Obama's Cutest Moments on Their 25th Anniversary

Get the champagne popping, because your favorite couple has a major anniversary today! Former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, and a quarter of a century later, they still appear to be totally and completely in love.

Married 25 years ago today, what we love most about the Obamas is that they definitely keep it real in front of the camera. Regardless of who’s watching, the duo has been known to laugh, embrace, steal a smooch or two, and spend quality family time with their daughters, Sasha and Malia. Um, adorable family alert.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

If that wasn't enough, their incredible sense of humor has us in stitches. Case in point: Michelle can do an incredible impersonation of her hubby. Even after leaving the White House, these two have continued to make us swoon with adorable public appearances and powerful speeches.

RELATED: Barack and Michelle Obama's Cutest Couple Moments

In honor of the Obamas’ special day, we rounded up the happy couple’s cutest and most candid moments. Congrats again to the former POTUS and FLOTUS on their anniversary. We miss these two!