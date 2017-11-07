Pregnant Nicky Hilton's N.Y.C. Gala Look Would Make Even Serena van der Woodsen Jealous

Nicky Hilton and husband James Rothschild made a glamorous appearance in N.Y.C. Monday evening. The parents to 1-year-old Lily Grace stepped out for the New York Public Library’s black-tie Library Lions gala in show-stopping evening wear, the likes of which are rarely seen outside a Gossip Girl episode.

Nicky, who announced her second pregnancy in July, draped her growing bump in a deep blue backless velvet Carolina Herrera gown. She wore her blonde locks pulled back into a sleek bun at the nape of her neck. The expectant mother grasped a sapphire-hued clutch with a bedazzled flower clasp, diamond-encircled blue stone studs decorating her ears.

At Hilton’s side stood her banker husband, clad in a traditional black tuxedo and matching dress shoes.

Janet Mayer/Splash News

High society events don’t come more glamorous than this one.

Though still in the womb, we’re betting baby Rothschild is already more sophisticated than we could ever hope to be … *Sigh.*