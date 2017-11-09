Pregnant Nicky Hilton and Her Mom Kathy Make the Most Adorable Pair

You know which celebrity mother-daughter duo doesn’t get nearly enough media attention? Well, if you read the headline, you probably know where I’m going with this, but I’ll build the anticipation anyway … Nicky and Kathy Hilton!

Kathy, wife to Hilton & Hyland co-founder Richard Hilton and mother to their four children: Paris, Nicky, Conrad, and Barron Hilton II, is chic as ever at 58-years-young.

The mogul mama stepped out with her youngest daughter, Nicky Hilton Rothschild on Wednesday at the Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. for an annual luncheon sponsored by the Hope for Depression Research Foundation.

Nicky, 34, who’s expecting her second child with banker husband James Rothschild, put her bump on display in an understated black tee and matching pants, a woven houndstooth coat adding an element of '60s-era glam, and finished off the ensemble with a pair of dazzling pearl-encrusted pumps and a quilted patent leather handbag.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

RELATED: Pregnant Nicky Hilton's N.Y.C. Gala Look Would Make Even Serena van der Woodsen Jealous

Kathy stood by her daughter’s side in a ruffle-front crème-colored blouse and matching pants and pumps. Mama Hilton paired the clean look with a beige tweed jacket with glittering bow appliques and patriotic red, white, and blue trim, and added a bit of funky pizazz with a leopard-print Gucci handbag ($2,890; net-a-porter.com).

How cute are they?!?

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

All that's missing is Auntie Paris!