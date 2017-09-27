Pregnant Nicky Hilton Gives Maternity Style a Super French Twist 

When news of Nicky Hilton’s pregnancy broke in July, we were excited to see the heiress’s ultra-chic maternity style in action.

At long last, we’ve finally spotted a hint of a baby bump on Ms. Hilton, and we’re loving her new aesthetic.

The super girly mother of one (soon to be two!) stepped out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in a comfy ensemble. Hilton drew attention to her growing bump in a marinière-esque black and white striped tee (shop a similar look here) and medium-wash skinny jeans. Nicky paired her low-key look with striking accessories: Stan Smith Adidas sneakers ($75; net-a-porter.com), a black top handle purse, and red Ray-Bans ($40; ray-ban.com). The known fashion designer and socialite parted her platinum blonde locks down the middle and secured them in a low bun at the nape of her neck, giving her casual dress a bit of N.Y.C. polish.

Nicky, 33, and her husband, James Rothschild, are already parents to daughter Lily Grace Victoria, who celebrated her first birthday in early July with a party fit for a princess, of course).