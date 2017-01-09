Golden Globes

Natalie Portman's Golden Globes Maternity Dress Is So Unexpected
January 8, 2017 @ 7:15 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

The Golden Globes red carpet was just getting in full swing when expectant star Natalie Portman showed up and shut it down. The best actress nominee looked radiant in a chartreuse Prada long-sleeve gown and instantly become a top contender for best-dressed lists everywhere.

Portman looked stunning in the empire-waist gown, which featured crystal detailing at the sleeves and hem. She paired the Prada number with vintage Tiffany jewelry from 1910, including fringe diamond earrings, a platinum-diamond bracelet, and a yellow diamond ring, as well as a sleek half-up do, solidifying her role as one of the world’s most stylish pregnant women. "I’m very lucky to get to borrow things Cinderella-style for the night," she said.

The Jackie star also played a fashion icon on the big screen: former First Lady Jackie Kennedy. On the red carpet, the actress told E! that she learned a lot about her from playing the role. “I always knew she was smart, but I never realized how smart she was. I certainly didn’t realize how much of a role she had in crafting a legacy," she said.

