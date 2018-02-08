No, Miranda Kerr's Children Will Not Be Using Snapchat

Miranda Kerr may be married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, but her kids will not be downloading the app anytime soon.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, the model, who is expecting her first child with Spiegel, shared how 7-year-old son Flynn (from her previous relationship with actor Orlando Bloom) feels about the impending arrival and her future social media plans for the kids.

"Oh, no, I don't think so," she said of putting the children on Snapchat. "What I love about Snap is you can send to your friends and family these little intimate moments that you're sharing. So my family in Australia—we Snap all day long. But publicly, it's a different thing. You want to keep some things private."

Kerr went on to describe how Flynn takes after her. He “has a mischievous personality like me. He also has my little chin,” she said.

VIDEO: Miranda Kerr’s Dior Wedding Dress Was Straight Out of a Fairytale

And apparently, the young boy is more than pumped about becoming a big brother. “He’s so excited that Evan and I had been together for a while and he was like, ‘When are we going to have another baby brother or sister?’ And we were like, ‘Look, we’ve got to get married first,’” Kerr said.

“So the day after the wedding, he comes running in and he’s like, ‘Mommy, is it in there?’” she continued. “I was like, ‘Honey, give it a minute.’”

And as for whether Spiegel plans to document her labor and the baby's delivery on Snapchat?

"No. My husband's a very private man," Kerr said.