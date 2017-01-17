Pregnant Marion Cotillard's Unorthodox LBD Deserves All Your Bravos

Marion Cotillard is showing no signs of slowing down in 2017. The expectant mother is still slaying the maternity style game—wearing the kind of looks we wish were hanging in our closet, even though we're not expecting.

A woman can never go wrong in an LBD right? Well, Cotillard demonstrated the power of the classic silhouette at a Chaumet cocktail party and dinner in Paris on Monday night, showing that the timeless shirt dress is so chic outside of the office.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

A drawstring waist and sheer lace accents put the finishing touches on the standout little black dress. Statement-making, strappy heels anchored her look in modernity, while a sleek partially down ponytail continued her penchant for head-turning beauty looks.

Cotillard was joined by her partner Guillaume Canet and they were both totally basking in the light that emanates from a couple when a baby is on the way. The duo already have a son, Marcel together who turns 6 this year.