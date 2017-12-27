Pregnant Kylie Jenner Was at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve Party and Here's Proof

It’s the question that’s been plaguing millions of American homes around the holidays: Where in the world is Kylie Jenner?

The 20-year-old expectant reality TV star and beauty mogul has kept a super low profile over the past few months. And many fans speculated that her big pregnancy reveal would occur on Christmas Day, when the Kardashians shared the 25th and final image of their holiday calendar. Alas, there was no Kylie in the photos.

And while we did see that Kylie cozied up to big sister Khloé Kardashian for the family’s Christmas morning festivities, she really has shied away from the spotlight—until now!

Thanks to, again, Khloé, we also now know that Kylie was not, in fact, in hiding for Kris Jenner’s major Christmas Eve showdown. In fact, Kylie was in the middle of all the action, where Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Khloé all looked nothing but fabulous.

On Tuesday, Khloé took to Snapchat to share photo booth images from the big bash, and two images reveal just what Kylie looked like. In the shots, Kylie offers her coquettish smile for the camera while wearing a black leather jacket and posing next to Khloé.

khloekardashian/Snapchat

khloekardashian/Snapchat

Yes, we can’t exactly see a growing baby bump in these photos, but we’re just happy that Kylie spent time with family and isn’t flying solo.