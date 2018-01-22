Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in Calvin Klein Underwear With All of Her Sisters

Kylie Jenner isn't showing any signs of slowing down. She's continuously dropping new products through her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics and now she's starring in the latest Calvin Klein campaign alongside her sister Kendall Jenner and half-sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian.

The Our Family campaign, which is part of the #MYCALVINS initiative, is like the ultimate sleepover—all of the ladies hanging together, playing "Never Have I Ever." But of course, the famous crew managed to turn the slumber party into a stylish moment, as expected, wearing Calvin Klein denim pieces and logo-emblazoned undies.

Calvin Klein

In the photos for the campaign, the glamorous crew all strike a pose showing off their figures. But throughout the images, you'll notice pregnant Kylie Jenner staying wrapped up.

Press play and check out the Our Family Calvin Klein campaign video above.