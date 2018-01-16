Pregnant Kylie Jenner Went to CVS the Day Kim and Kanye's Baby Arrived

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm her pregnancy with words, but she may be doing so with her latest public appearance. The reality star, who has gone uncharacteristically quiet on social media since People reported in September that she’s expecting her first child, stepped out to go to a CVS on Monday, Jan. 15.

The 20-year-old looked low-key for her rare outing for which she sported an olive green oversize sweatshirt that skimmed over her baby bump. She paired the cozy top with black leggings, pink and green slides, and a black mini backpack. A blunt bob and aviator sunglasses completed her look.

CLICKSNAP/BACKGRID

Twitter went into a frenzy on Friday with speculation that Jenner was in labor at Cedars-Sinai hospital and soon to welcome her first child. TMZ quickly debunked the rumors, but just days later Jenner was seen at the CVS near that same hospital. She’s expected to welcome her first child in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Is Unsettled About Pregnant Kylie Jenner's Privacy

According to People, the 20-year-old is thrilled about the impending arrival. “The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis,” said a source close to the KUWTK star.

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about," another insider added. "Everyone is overjoyed for her.”