Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Back in a Crop Top

Kylie Jenner has been laying low since news broke that she’s expecting her first child. The 20-year-old, who is normally very active on social media, has been keeping her Snapchat and Instagram account limited to photos of her new beauty products and chest-up selfies in baggy clothes. But one 'gram from Thursday night might have caught your eye.

In the pic, Jenner wears an off-the-shoulder black button-up crop top (shop a similar style for $12 at Missguided). And while the photo stops around her mid-section, it shows just enough skin to reveal that it is, in fact, a crop top that she’s wearing. While her baby bump isn’t visible, this is more skin than the expectant star has shown since baring her belly in an Insta for BFF Jordyn Woods’s birthday on Sept. 24.

cupcake gloss by @kyliecosmetics 💋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

While we can’t say for sure that this is a brand-new photo, Jenner did share some Snapchats wearing the same exact top on Thursday, leading us to believe that the pic is probably recent.

Kylie today 10/22/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Oct 12, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Today♥️ 10/12/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Oct 12, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

On Wednesday, the reality star shared an Instagram selfie in which she wears an oversize puffy parka.

👩🏼 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

In the 'gram Jenner shows off her new baby blue phone case, which led fans to speculate that she's making a statement about the sex of her unborn child.