Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Anxious but “Definitely Ready” to Become a Mom

Kylie Jenner has yet to publicly reveal that she’s expecting, but she’s already coming up on the end of her pregnancy. The 20-year-old reality star is due to welcome her first child, a baby girl, in February, according to People.
So how does she feel about the impending arrival? Well, it’s complicated. “Coming up on the end of pregnancy, there are a lot of different emotions,” a source told People. “She’s excited, she’s anxious … there are a lot of feelings, but she’s ready for what’s next.”
“Kylie is definitely ready for the baby to arrive!” the insider added.
While Jenner hasn’t personally confirmed her pregnancy, there have been a ton of clues pointing to the fact that she has a baby on board. Since news of her pregnancy broke in September, the star's social media activity has noticeably slowed down and has practically come to a halt in January. (Her last Instagram post was Dec. 25.) She skipped posing in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual Christmas card and has been a no-show at a ton of family events, including her sister Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement. Instead, she FaceTimed with her big sis (from the neck up) to say congratulations.
Another big clue came this week, when Kylie posed in a Calvin Klein ad alongside all of her sisters. But while they all showed off their bare stomachs, the 20-year-old was covered from the chest down with a quilt.
According to a new report, Kylie won’t stay hiding forever: The star will reportedly return to social media in a big way following the birth of her baby and share the first picture of her newborn.
We can’t wait to meet her new addition.