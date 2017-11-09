Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Drapes Her Baby Bump in a $1,295 Velvet Robe Coat

Khloé Kardashian keeps finding new and stylish ways to keep her baby bump under wraps, but her outfit on Wednesday in Los Angeles might be one of her most pricey maternity styles yet. The reality star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was seen filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a Juan Carlos Obando velvet robe coat ($1,295; barneys.com).

Kardashian paired the luxe topper with a black turtleneck and matching leggings, topping off the look with suede velvet booties (shop a similar pair here). She wore her blonde hair in loose, undone waves and swiped on a nude lip for the outing.

BACKGRID

This isn’t the expectant star’s first covered-up look this week. On Monday night, she stepped out in a baggy black long-sleeve tee, light-wash skinny jeans, and black Christian Louboutin stiletto booties. While Kardashian looks great, it’s certainly a far cry from her typically body-hugging and ab-revealing looks.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Was Asked About Her Daughters' Pregnancies and Gave an Honest Answer

The reality star is expecting a baby boy with her NBA player boyfriend and is reportedly due in early 2018. Both sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West are expected to welcome new additions around the same time as well.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to see what she steps out in next.