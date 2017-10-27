Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Wore a Sweatshirt Without Pants, Because Why Not?

After a busy day in N.Y.C. (coffee-drinking, bustier-wearing, etc.), Khloé Kardashian celebrated the launch of Good American and VFILES’s pop-up shop in SoHo on Thursday evening.

The E! reality star and entrepreneur arrived at the launch party in an oversize black hoodie with two white stars emblazoned across the chest. Kardashian, 33, paired the simple top with black booties and a set of white socks bearing the Good American logo ($20; goodamerican.com). Notably absent from Khloé’s ensemble? PANTS. Who needs 'em, right?

Since People confirmed the news of the denim queen’s pregnancy last month, Kardashian has been out and about for a variety of events. Though for this public outing, Khloé covered up her form beneath the oversize black sweatshirt.

John Nacion / Splash News

Pregnancy aside, Kardashian glowed at the event as she wore a smile on her face throughout the night.

Earlier this week, mama Kris Jenner gushed about Khloé’s recent professional and personal successes, telling Entertainment Tonight that Good American is the mom-to-be’s “passion” and that she is “really happy” with the brand and her life with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.